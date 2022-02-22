(The Center Square) – A race is developing for who will take the GOP nomination for Illinois attorney general, and the candidates all say incumbent Kwame Raoul is working for the Democratic governor, not the people.
In just about two weeks, the filing period for the June 28 primary elections begins. The first day of the weeklong filing period is set for March 7, where established party candidates file nominating petition signatures. Candidates have been able to circulate petitions since Jan. 13.
Republican attorney Steve Kim announced last month he’s seeking the nomination. Kim has been an advisor to former Gov. Jim Edgar.
“Recently, I was a commissioner for the Illinois Human Rights Commission where I adjudicated hundreds of civil rights cases and understand the importance of protecting our civil liberties,” Kim told WMAY earlier this month.
David Shestokas also is circulating petitions to get on the ballot. He has been involved in challenging COVID-19 mitigations, and was part of the group Lawyers for Trump. In January, he said the attorney general should represent the people.
“Fifteen other duties in the Illinois Attorney General Act, most of which are not paid attention to because the current attorney general acts as the wingman for the governor,” Shestokas said.
This week, attorney Thomas DeVore announced his bid. DeVore has been integral in bringing legal challenges against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mandates. Most recently, he secured a temporary restraining order against the mandates for masking children and vaccinating staff in schools without due process. He said as AG he’d be after accountability.
“Think of the suffering that’s happened the last two years at all levels of government,” DeVore said. “From Governor Pritzker all the way down to some of our local bodies of government.”
DeVore said if elected, he’d be focused on representing the people, not representing the governor.
“The harm that’s been done to our people, to our business owners, to our children, it’s unimaginable, and they need to be held to account for that, at all levels, top to bottom, held to account,” DeVore said. “And I’m not so sure, with all due respect, that Mr. Raoul is prepared to make them account for that.”
After Thursday’s Fourth District Appeals Court declared moot Pritzker’s appeal of the lower court ruling mandates null and void, Raoul said his office is “committed to defending the governor’s actions” in asking the Illinois Supreme Court to take the case.
Kim said the governor and Raoul have “continued this needless crusade instead of addressing the issues that are holding this state back.”
“It's time for Kwame Raoul and J.B. Pritzker to stop pursuing frivolous mandates and address crime and corruption that is costing our state millions every year,” Kim said. “The courts have spoken. We must empower our families and their civil liberties and end the mandates to return liberty to parents and their children.”
Messages seeking comment from Raoul's campaign were not returned.