(The Center Square) – Republicans say it’s up to Democrats to strip the consolidated power longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has amassed as speaker of the House and chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.
Members of the Democratic majority continue to defend Madigan.
State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said the ComEd patronage misconduct that Madigan’s implicated in isn't the first scandal surrounding the speaker.
“There’s been a sexual harassment scandal, there’s been members of his leadership team arrested, he’s chairman of the party,” Ugaste said. “When you’re the leader, at some point you have to take responsibility for those you are leading and the type of culture you are creating.”
After releasing details of a slew of allegations against individuals from his office back in February 2018, Madigan said: “there’s no culture with me.”
But critics say Madigan holding the position of chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois while also being Speaker gives too much power to one person who can dole out political money to the party faithful while controlling the passage of legislation.
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said removing Madigan as speaker would only take a few more than a dozen Democrats to say: “I’ve had enough.”
“We always say on the House floor '60 votes gets it done' and you certainly have enough Republicans willing to vote to get rid of the speaker, it’s just a question of are Democrats going to have the courage to go against the man that’s been their political patron all these years,” Mazzochi said.
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Madigan hasn’t been charged with a crime and he’s been elected to his leadership positions.
“We do know that we should be very careful when we provide absolute power because there’s been a saying that absolute power corrupts absolutely, and so Mike Madigan was elected to those spots year after year after year,” Ford said. “What we have to do is recognize that someone else could have run but they didn’t therefore Mike Madigan remains the chair of both.”
Madigan has been Speaker for all but two years since 1983. He’s been chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois since 1998.
State Rep. Grant Wehrli, R-Naperville, said that’s the point and why the culture of corruption continues.
“How much power does one individual need and when will someone from the Democratic party step up and say ‘enough is enough,’ your silence is corruption,” Wehrli said. “You’re enabling this to happen by remaining silent.”
Republicans say Madigan has for years created a patronage machine that Democrats must stand up against to stop. Ford said Republicans should stop “Monday morning quarterbacking.”
“The Republicans only talk from behind and they never have the ability to win any elections in the state of Illinois and when they do win they screw it up,” Ford said. “And so they should step up and do everything they can to be a partner in the state.”