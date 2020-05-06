(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers have raised questions about Gov. J.B. Pritzker's plan to reopen the state, including the governor's timetable for lifting restrictions.
Under the framework of Pritzker's plan, many businesses would remain closed until June. House GOP leader Jim Durkin said more businesses would likely fail and not be able to reopen.
State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington said Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan needs to be debated by the legislature.
“We believe we should be back in Springfield voting on any plan that talks about the future and the reopening,” Brady said.
House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement Wednesday that safety was the top priority.
"First and foremost, we need to ensure the health and safety of members, staff and the general public is considered at all times when thinking about a return to Springfield," he said. "While the governor’s actions have reduced the curve and save lives, it’s clear that Illinois is not out of the woods."
Pritzker also faced questions about how and why the state was divided into four regions under his reopening plan.
Pritzker said the regions were Emergency Medical Services Regions that have traditionally guided the Illinois Department of Public Health’s work.
“They are not based on how many COVID positive people are in your particular town or city, but rather how many hospital beds and health care workers are available,” the governor said.
Brady said the regions were too broad.
“I think we should look more on a local level, potentially countywide,” he said.
Pritzker also said that businesses that open up before getting a green light from the Illinois Department of Public Health could risk losing their licenses.
"They could," the governor said. "The state often licenses some of these businesses, so they absolutely could, and we will be looking at each of those businesses to determine whether we have the ability to do that and when we could do that."
Also on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,270 new cases of COVID-19, including 136 additional deaths. Most of the deaths were in northern Illinois, including Cook County.
Statewide, the department has reported a total of 68,232 cases, including 2,974 deaths, in 97 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
In the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,974 specimens for a total of 361,260.