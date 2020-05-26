(The Center Square) – A republican lawmaker has launched an attempt to recall Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
State Rep. Allen Skillicorn of the 66th district said the governor’s inaction to fix the state’s unemployment claims website has gone on long enough.
“The governor has had ample time to fix this website,” Skillicorn said in a statement. “I called him out on it, and nothing has been addressed nor has there been a plan presented to fix the problems. Enough is enough. The incompetence cannot continue.”
There have been numerous reports of Illinoisans experiencing difficulties with the Illinois Department of Employment Security website, and problems getting through to the call center.
“I have constituents who tell me they have dialed in hundreds of times a day for weeks without getting through,” Skillicorn said. “Governor, it’s not the claims your processing, it’s the calls your missing.”
Skillicorn claims the federal government reached out to help Illinois with the problems.
“The US Department of Labor offered to help Illinois but our governor refused the help,” Skillicorn said. “The governor decided the best way to fix the website was to hand out a lavish no-bid contract. Now secure data has been unleashed into the public domain. It is an epic failure.”
The recall affidavit must be signed by at least 20 House members and 10 senators. Once the minimum number of signatures is obtained, the affidavit would then be filed with the State Board of Elections.
From there, Illinois citizens would have 150 days to circulate a recall petition, which would require a number of signatures totaling at least 15 percent of the votes cast for governor in the preceding general election from at least 25 counties in order to hold a recall election.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.