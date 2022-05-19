(The Center Square) – Illinois is one of six U.S. states that likely undercounted its population in the 2020 census, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released Thursday.
Population numbers are used to allocate political representation and federal funding over the next decade.
A post-enumeration survey estimated undercounts in six states: Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. That’s based on low-self-response rates to Census surveys.
The report also found there were over counts in eight other states: Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island and Utah.
According to the report, Illinois’ population was undercounted by nearly 2%, the equivalent of 250,000 people.
“I ran for governor on a promise to be our state’s best chief marketing officer and reverse the trend of outmigration we’ve seen over the past few decades,” J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “These latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Illinois is now a state on the rise with a growing population.”
The revelation will do nothing to change the fact that Illinois recently lost a seat in Congress, which diminishes the state's sway in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1999 that statistical sampling, which would be needed to factor in the state’s over or undercount figures, cannot be used to produce the census data for reapportioning Congress.
Census Bureau officials did not speculate what caused the miscalculations by state.