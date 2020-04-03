(The Center Square) – The state's March employment report listed more than 14,700 layoffs in Illinois, an indication of how companies in a variety of industries are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 14,702 layoffs reported to the state in the March report, 8,970 were listed as permanent and 5,592 were listed as temporary. Another 140 were listed as a mix of temporary and permanent.
COVID-19 was listed as the reason for nearly all of the layoffs, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The state law requires companies with more than 75 employees to report layoffs to state and local authorities.
Hotels, fitness clubs, restaurants and manufacturing companies were among those reporting layoffs.
The Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago reported 294 temporary layoffs because of COVID-19. HTRS Services reported the permanent closure of 12 Hooters restaurants in Illinois because of COVID-19, according to the report.
The state report said Fabrik Molded Plastics, a plastic injection company based in McHenry, planned to make 600 permanent layoffs, however, the company's president said it wasn't closing and had no plans to layoff employees.
"We are not closing," Fabrik Molded Plastics President Keith Wagner told the Northwest Herald. "We don't have that many employees and we haven't laid anybody off."
YMCA organizations, Xsport Fitness centers, Great Clips, Paper Source locations and dental offices also reported layoffs.