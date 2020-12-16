(The Center Square) – A new report is calling for a second look at federal guidelines that led to Illinois’ restrictions on a sterilant found to cause cancer more than previously thought, saying the facility closures led to COVID-19 PPE shortages.
Angela Logomasini, senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, contends in a report released Thursday that the push to close medical equipment sterilization facilities like Sterigenics in suburban Willowbrook contributed to runs on critical protective gear that kept first responders and others from contracting COVID-19.
“The faulty IRIS assessment’s contribution to medical supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the need for swift action. Failure to correct the science threatens to undermine essential medical supply sterilization infrastructure,” the report said. “Pressure to close these facilities continues to mount around the nation because of misinformation campaigns driven by the IRIS and NATA reports. If EPA does not revise these assessments, some medical sterilization facilities may be forced to move overseas, and there may be fewer overall to manage the medical supply needs to address the current pandemic as well as potential future pandemics.”
At the height of the pandemic, all but one of the previously-closed sterilization facilities reopened to assist in cleaning medical supplies.
Logomasini said the EPA needs to reassess the levels of ethylene oxide considered tolerable under federal rules.
“Going forward, EPA should eliminate IRIS and its functions should be assumed by another office with a better track record of conducting risk assessments to avoid unwarranted health scares that result in dangerous responses, such the plant closures that hindered our medical readiness,” she said, noting that the current EPA thresholds are lower than the level of EtO produced in the human body.
While some PPE could have been sterilized using the chemical, N95 mask producer 3M warned against using the procedure on their masks.
“3M has established the firm exclusion of ethylene oxide and formaldehyde decontamination methods for use with 3M FFRs, because ethylene oxide and formaldehyde are inhalation-route carcinogens, and any potential off-gassed residuals would be directly inhaled by the wearer,” the company said in a footnote of a September report on sterilization of its masks.
StopSterigenics, which led the campaign to close the Willowbrook facility, issued a statement on the use of EtO on PPE in April, calling on the EPA to put a halt to the process. The organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the new report.
