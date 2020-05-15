(The Center Square) – With the stress of social distancing leading to drug use relapses and overdoses, a personal finance website has released a report that ranks the states with the biggest drug problems.
The WalletHub study compares the 50 states and the District of Columbia over 22 metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates, opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said there is a COVID-19 connection.
“We did include one metric that looks at the state’s coronavirus support score, since people with addictions are actually some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 right now,” Gonzalez said.
Illinois ranked 27th on the list, but one of its neighbors did not fare as well.
“Missouri ranked at the top here, not a list that you want to be No. 1 in, mostly due to one thing that snowballed into everything else and that is the lack of prescription drug monitoring laws,” Gonzalez said..
Other Midwest states include Michigan at No. 3, Indiana at No. 10, and Iowa down at No. 44. Minnesota was ranked as having the fewest drug problems in the country.