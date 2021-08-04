(The Center Square) – A new study by WalletHub has Illinois ranked 22nd in health care in the country.
The study ranked the states in terms of health care cost, access to health care, and health care outcomes.
Illinois ranked 28th in health care cost, 15th in overall access to health care, and 22nd in outcomes related to health care, according to the report.
Jill Gonzalez, of the WalletHub, said that for Illinois to improve on its ranking, state officials need to get people to see the doctor, which many Illinoisans have not been doing due, in part, to the high cost of treatment.
"When it comes to cost, anything cost that prevents people from going to see a doctor is a problem," Gonzalez said. "Without those high costs, Illinois would certainly move up on this list."
When compared to the other states in the midwest, Illinois was near the bottom of the list, with Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota ranking in the top ten and North Dakota and Michigan both ranked in front of Illinois at 17 and 18.
Illinois's highest ranking came in the access to health care category, where it ranked 15th.