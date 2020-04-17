(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce Friday that all schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pritzker closed all public and private schools on March 17 to slow the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged from China in late 2019. On March 21, the governor issued a stay-at-home order that is set to run through April 30.
Schools have since transitioned to e-learning and other alternative methods of instruction.
Sources told the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times that Pritzker plans to announce the extended closure of in-person instruction at schools on Friday.