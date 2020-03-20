(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to require Illinoisans to stay in their homes until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The order planned for Friday is the latest in the series of emergency declarations from the governor. Pritzker is expected to announce the “shelter-in-place” order to begin for all residents not deemed essential starting at midnight Friday, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The order comes as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increases, in part due to an increase in testing, Pritzker said Thursday.
The Chicago Tribune reported that residents will still be able to make essential trips to places such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks. Residents will also be able to go outside to walk their dogs and get exercise.
Suburban Oak Park has been under a shelter-in-place order since midnight after a number of local doctors tested positive for the new coronavirus pandemic.
Other states have taken similar measures.
The Bay Area has been under a similar order since Tuesday, though residents have still been able to leave their homes to patronize certain businesses and get exercise outdoors as long as they’re maintaining social distancing.