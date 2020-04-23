(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a 30-day extension to his stay-at-home order at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to reports.
The governor's existing stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. He has said that his office plans to make changes to the order, but has given few details on what those changes might include.
Pritzker’s move would extend it another 30 days, the Chicago Tribune reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.
Pritzker implemented the stay-at-home order on March 21. He has already extended it once and a second extension is expected to be announced at his daily news briefing on Thursday, the Tribune reported.
After discussions with legislative leaders and the governor, Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin sent a letter to Pritzker earlier in the day on Thursday regarding recommended changes to the stay-at-home order if it is to be extended, said Eleni Demertzis, a spokeswoman for Durkin's office.