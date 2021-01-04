In this Monday, March 30, 2020, photo, Neal Miller poses for a portrait near where he is living during the COVID-19 outbreak in Chicago. Miller said his last stable job was as an adjunct professor at Loyola University in Chicago, sharing a house with four others to save money on rent. Now, all but one of the housemates are now out of work and decided this month to tell their own landlord that they couldn't pay on April 1.