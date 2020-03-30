(The Center Square) – Remote Learning Days begin Tuesday for Illinois students.
The state’s new education plan for the coronavirus closures came in the form of an executive order by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday.
During Remote Learning Days, schools can implement either an E-Learning Plan or a Remote Learning Day Plan that provides students with access to instruction and educators through whatever means possible.
The Illinois State Board of Education said it expects all schools to follow the recommendations, but offered flexibility, recognizing that many districts may lack the technology to offer remote learning plans.
Ben Schwarm, deputy executive director with the Illinois Association of School Boards, said remote learning will vary around the state.
“It will really depend on what that school district has to offer,” he said. “It is going to depend on what technology they have available and what the community looks like and if they have access to remote learning capabilities.”
The Illinois State Board of Education said districts using non-digital learning methods should provide materials at schools for pickup or deliver them by school bus.
Remote Learning Days, Remote Learning Planning Days, and Act of God Days count toward the minimum length of the school year.