(The Center Square) – More Illinoisans are taking care of driver services online since the beginning of the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office reports a 64 percent increase in online vehicle registration renewals compared to last year.
Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Dave Drucker said the agency hopes this will lessen the throng of people rushing to driver facilities once the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“When the facilities open, you're going to have high demand, and we do our best to try to keep people out of the facilities to be able to do things online,” Drucker said.
More than 49,000 vehicle titles and 154,000 driver’s licenses have been mailed since Secretary of State offices and driver services facilities closed March 17.
Drucker reminded people that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions will be extended at least 30 days after facilities reopen. The federal government has extended the deadline for Real ID cards.
“That will take it a year out,” Drucker said. “That will be October 1, 2021.”
After Oct. 1, 2021, a REAL ID-compliant card will be required for all air travel, domestic and foreign.
Driver services are available online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.