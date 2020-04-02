(The Center Square) – Recreational cannabis sales neared the $36 million mark in March, according to preliminary figures from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Statewide adult-use cannabis sales totaled $35,902,543 from the sale of 812,203 products during the month. Illinois residents spent about $27 million on recreational cannabis products while out-of-state residents spent about $8.8 million, according to IDFPR numbers.
Both medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries are considered essential businesses under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, which was issued March 21 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Three straight months of consistent adult use cannabis sales show there is – and will continue to be – strong support and demand from consumers,” said Toi Hutchinson, Pritzker's senior advisor for cannabis control. “To ensure medical users are able to access they product they need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical patients through April 30.”
In February, the state reported $34.8 million in adult-use cannabis sales.