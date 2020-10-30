University of Illinois students Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, walk past a mail-in ballot drop box that sits on the northwest corner of the university's Quad in Urbana, Ill. The new drop box option was authorized as part of a new state law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June to expand early voting options and help reduce the number of people who would otherwise vote in person in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.