Illinois students suspended for not wearing masks
Parents in a Marion school district say their children have been suspended for not wearing masks.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said schools should treat students not complying with mask mandates as if they’re violating dress codes.
Marlena and Ben McCoy say their three children were suspended Monday for not wearing a mask. Amanda Phillips said her 12-year-old son was suspended Tuesday from the same district for not wearing a mask.
Other schools are slated to begin the new year in the weeks ahead.
Federal stimulus helps boost Illinois tax revenues
Illinois’ tax revenues have largely recovered from the massive jolt brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pew Charitable Trusts says COVID-19 vaccinations, an easing of public health restrictions and nearly $2 trillion in federal aid helped states.
Several factors are being attributed to the better-than-expected outcome for Illinois, like high-income workers able to work from home generating income tax revenue for the state.
Pritzker to kick off fair state fair events, with restrictions
While they’re requiring masks for attendants of the grandstand concerts beginning Thursday, and proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test for those with tickets close to the stage, State Fair officials say masks are recommended at the popular beer tents that feature free entertainment throughout the fair.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker attends the unveiling of the traditional butter cow this afternoon.
Animal shelters see surge in returned pandemic pets
They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters.
An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central Illinois, said county-run shelters all over the area are seeing a spike in returned pets as people return to work.
Budweiser Clydesdales at state fair
The Budweiser Clydesdales are making their return to the Illinois State Fair.
State officials announced Tuesday that the famous horse-drawn beer carts will join the Twilight Parade to kick off the fair and be a part of five more daily parades.
The truncated parade in Springfield marching toward the fairgrounds is Thursday evening. Fair officials recommend masks.