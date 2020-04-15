Public health officials survey COVID-19 cases, track recovery rates
Of the more than 110,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, 23,200 tested positive.
While there have been nearly 870 deaths related to COVID-19 since the outbreak began earlier this year, a survey of Illinois cases by the Illinois Department of Public Health shows after a week of testing positive, 44 percent have recovered.
After two weeks, 50 percent were better. After nearly a month, 69 percent had no symptoms of the virus.
Pritzker predicts 'difficult' financial year ahead for Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritkzer is expected this week to talk more about what the coming state budget could look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pritzker proposed a budget in February, but has since scrapped that spending plan in wake of the outbreak and he is now looking at a “very, very difficult fiscal, financial challenge.”
The pandemic and shutdown of swaths of the economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus is expected to be a $8 billion to $10 billion hit to state revenue over several years. The new budget year begins July 1.
Pritzker hopeful on Illinois state fairs this summer, but future uncertain
Will there be a state fair this year? Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he’s hopeful the fair can happen as scheduled this summer but said it’s still unclear if concerns over spreading COVID-19 will subside by August. The governor said there’ll have to be a decision made soon before vendors for the fair look to finalize contracts.
Illinois has spent $174 million on COVID-19 response so far
So far in the fight against COVID-19, Illinois state government has spent $174 million on things such as ventilators, masks, gloves, gowns and other protective equipment.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office has compiled data on coronavirus-related purchases.
She said her office will prioritize payments for tools and supplies and the portal to track the spending will be updated daily.
Brady calls on Pritzker for leadership meeting
The Illinois Senate minority leader is calling for the governor to convene the legislative leaders and plot out a plan to reopen the state’s economy.
Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady sent the governor a letter and said the time is now to discuss the next steps.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he talks with legislative leaders regularly and is open to ongoing discussions. The legislature has not been in session for nearly a month.
Illinois airports to get $28.7 million under CARES Act
Airports throughout central and southwestern Illinois are getting a share of more than $28.7 million from a recent federal disaster relief bill.
Decatur Airport is getting the bulk of the share with $17.5 million. Airports in Springfield and Bloomington are getting around $4.6 million each.
The airport in Savoy is getting $1.8 million. Taylorville and Litchfield municipal airports are getting $30,000 each.