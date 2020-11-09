Sangamon County sheriff reports citations over the weekend to enforce COVID-19 restrictions
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says his office issued multiple COVID-19 mitigation violation citations over the weekend at restaurants and bars.
While the governor has ordered no indoor service for restaurants and bars, Sangamon County officials are allowing for 25 percent capacity.
Campbell said their enforcement efforts are meant to ensure businesses can stay open while work is done to slow the spread.
Some cities cite limited resources as reason for not putting local mask mandates in place
Decatur’s Mayor says the city has contemplated a mask mandate for individuals, but worries about enforcement.
Just down the highway in Springfield, the city is enforcing a mandate that individuals wear masks with a $50 fine issued by police to violators.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe said police in her city have more significant crimes like murder to devote resources to.
Pritzker sends mobile testing operations to Central Illinois
The Pritzker administration is sending out mobile testing operations through areas of central Illinois this week.
Beginning today, there’ll be sites in Macon and Sangamon counties.
Later this week, sites will be open in Green, Morgan and Schuyler counties. The tests are free.
Illinois Democrats congratulate Biden
Democrats leaders across Illinois believe Joe Biden will be the next president after media networks projected the former Vice President will be the winner.
From House Speaker Michael Madigan, chairman of the state’s Democratic party, to county-level Democratic leaders, party leaders equated President Donald Trump to a “nightmare,” saying his time has ended.
Trump has multiple challenges in different states and votes have not yet been certified.
Pritzker tests negative after COVID-19 exposure
After isolating for a day over concerns of being exposed to COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his staff have tested negative.
Pritzker’s office said late Friday he was isolating after earlier in the week having an “external” meeting at the governor’s office in Chicago.
The administration didn’t respond when asked about the nature of the external meeting. Pritzker is expected to hold a COVID-19 news briefing this afternoon.
Illinois has among the highest costs for COVID-19 cases
A study shows Illinois has among the highest costs in the country for the testing and treatment of COVID-19.
The analysis by QuoteWizard of Centers for Disease Control data shows claims reimbursements to health care facilities for testing and treatment of uninsured patients ranked Illinois in the top half of the country.
Illinois was 15th overall for the highest cost per COVID-19 case at $151 per person, per case.