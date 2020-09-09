Students demand return to in-person learning
Students of a suburban high school in Illinois are demanding they return back to in-person instruction.
Wheaton Warrenville South High School students outside of Chicago organized the demonstration Tuesday night. They said in-person instruction is happening in private schools amid COVID-19 concerns and they should be given the same benefit.
Pandemic accelerating Illinois exodus
More people are leaving Illinois this year than the year before, according to a new report from United Van Lines.
The company says from March 1 through Aug. 14, 67 percent of all moves the company conducted over Illinois’ state lines were residents leaving the state, an increase from 2019’s 61 percent being outbound.
One demographer said the proliferation of virtual offices and classrooms spurred on by COVID-19 concerns likely left families less tethered and more mobile.
As feds put pressure on ‘big fish’ with indictment, Illinois House hearing could be pressure valve
The pressure continues to build around Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, but any kind of movement from a House investigation into his connection to the ComEd scandal won’t matter to the federal government.
That’s according to U of I Chicago politics professor Christopher Mooney, who said Friday’s bribery indictment of a former ComEd executive isn’t likely to be the last word from federal prosecutors. Madigan has not been charged with a crime. He’s denied wrongdoing.
Changes may be needed to state's cannabis law, cannabis director says
The governor’s cannabis director said that with more than 4,500 applications for 75 licenses across 17 regions, there is bound to be a lot of disappointment for the first round.
Toi Hutchinson said over half of the 21 entities that could apply for up to ten licenses a piece are from people of color and that’s a good start, but more work on the state’s policy may be needed.
She said 80 years of failed drug policy is difficult to fix with one bill.
Cannabis taxes bring in $19.2 million
While the latest total adult-use cannabis sales for Illinois for the month of August weren’t immediately available, the amount of taxes for the month is in.
Data from the Illinois Department of Revenue show the state took in $19.2 million in cannabis taxes last month, which is $5.3 million more than collected in July and nearly double what was brought in back in January.
That money is split several ways, including grants to nonprofits in certain areas. State taxes can be more than 40 percent, depending on the potency. Local governments that approved additional local taxes started collected up to 3 percent more beginning July 1
Pritzker plans another memorial service for COVID-19
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced another vigil for the victims of COVID-19 will be held, this time in Springfield.
Last week’s interfaith vigil the governor streamed on his social media was held at a Chicago church. The governor said the service will begin at 6:30.