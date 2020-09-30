Four more states added to Chicago's quarantine list
Travelers to Chicago from four states are now ordered to quarantine for 14 days.
Chicago officials added travelers from Kentucky, Wyoming, Texas and Nevada to the quarantine list they’ve announced in previous weeks.
There are a total of 23 states and territories from which people must quarantine, including Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Tennessee.
No date set for next hearing
It’s unclear when the next Illinois House Special Investigating Committee into Speaker Michael Madigan’s connections to a bribery scheme will meet.
State Rep. Chris Welch said the committee will work with the next voluntary witness, former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez, to get him in front of the panel.
Just before Tuesday's Springfield hearing, Marquez pleaded guilty in Chicago to bribery in a scheme to influence Madigan in exchange for favorable legislation to ComEd.
St. Louis beats Chicago, Aurora on accessibility metrics
Of 182 cities consumer finance website WalletHub reviewed across the country, St. Louis, Missouri, was the second-best city for people with disabilities.
Chicago ranked No. 79. Illinois’ second-largest city, Aurora, ranked No. 132.
Among other factors, the rankings were based on wheelchair-accessible facilities per capita, rate of workers with disabilities and quality of public hospital systems.
New restrictions come start Saturday in Region 1
Beginning Saturday, Region 1 of the governor’s COVID-19 reopening plan will prohibit businesses like bars and restaurants from serving customers indoors, along with other mitigations.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said the northwestern-most counties of the state, Boone, Carrol, DeKalb, JoDavies, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties, have a positivity rate above 8 percent.
Pritzker to isolate after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Don’t expect to see Gov. J.B. Pritzker out in public for the next two weeks.
A member of the governor’s staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor said on social media it’s an example of how serious people should take the virus.
It’s the second time during the pandemic a member of the governor’s staff tested positive for the virus, causing the governor to shelter-in-place.
Former ComEd executive enters guilty plea
The first guilty plea in the federal probe of utility ComEd and a patronage scandal involving House Speaker Michael Madigan came down in federal court Tuesday.
The Chicago Tribune reported Fidel Marquez pleaded guilty to the charge and because of his cooperation prosecutors will seek probation.