Madigan ready to revisit criminal justice reforms, policing tactics
House Speaker Michael Madigan said he’s ready to revisit potential changes to the state’s criminal justice system, policing tactics, education, health care and other issues raised by the Legislative Black Caucus.
In a statement, Madigan said the conversations will be difficult, but are necessary.
The long-time House Speaker has yet to acknowledge the need for ethics reforms. He has been implicated in the ComEd patronage scandal, but has not been charged. He has denied wrongdoing.
Federal government gives Illinois $2.4 million to combat unemployment fraud
The state of Illinois is getting $2.4 million from the federal government to combat unemployment insurance fraud.
The taxpayer-funded grant from the Department of Labor covers the recently created unemployment programs as part of COVID-19 relief.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said the funds will help state officials crack down on fraud. More than 100,000 instances of alleged unemployment fraud were reported by the Pritzker administration last month.
Illinois Department of Agriculture announces cover crop program
Cover crops can help keep the soil healthy and now it could provide a discount on a farmer’s crop insurance premium.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced eligible applicants can get a $5 per acre discount on the following year’s crop insurance invoice for every acre enrolled in a verified program.
State puts new restrictions in place for Metro East area as positivity rate continues to rise
Bars and restaurants in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Region 4 of his COVID-19 reopening plan must stop indoor service starting Wednesday.
Such businesses can only have outdoor service and there can’t be any weddings, funerals or potlucks that exceed 25 guests or 25 percent of a room’s capacity.
The governor was criticized last week for the region having laxer rules than what he put in place for Will and Kankakee counties.
COVID-19 sole contributing cause for fewer than 400 deaths in Illinois
In fewer than 400 deaths in Illinois so far this year COVID-19 was the only contributing cause, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 7,175 total COVID-19 related deaths the CDC reported through Aug. 15, 396 were listed as COVID-19 being the contributing factor.
The rest, or 6,779, COVID-19 was the main cause of death among other comorbidities.
Illinois Supreme Court issues to guidance on court procedures
Now more than 5 months in, the Illinois Supreme Court is limiting in-person court appearances because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court last week announced the measure limiting in-person court appearances and promoted remote court appearances via phone or video.
The policy is in place until further notice.