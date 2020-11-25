65,000 Illinois residents file for unemployment benefits
More than 18,000 more Illinoisans filed for unemployment claims last week than the week before, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor Wednesday, for a total of 65,000 in just one week.
The numbers are typically released Thursday, but with the Thanksgiving holiday, the numbers were released today.
There are now 340,000 insured unemployed in Illinois.
Inspector general to investigate deadly outbreak
An inspector general has been called in to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home after federal investigators found several problems in the aftermath of 24 residents dying of the virus.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs report found ineffective hand sanitizer, poor ventilation and staff management like an alleged offsite Halloween party. Members of the Illinois Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee raised concern over staff who tested positive continuing to work.
The committee plans more hearings.
Pritzker urges municipalities to apply for COVID-19 funds
Around 380 local governments in Illinois haven’t claimed their share of federal pass-through money to cover COVID-19 related costs, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The deadline for local governments to apply is Dec. 1.
If the funds aren’t claimed, they’ll be reallocated to other communities in need.
Republicans call for hearings after deadly COVID-19 outbreak
After a federal report about the LaSalle Veterans’ Home COVID-19 outbreak highlighting a variety of problems, Illinois House Republicans are demanding hearings in their chamber.
The chair of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee said virtual House hearings aren’t allowed like they are in the Senate.
But Republicans said the issue demands a meeting immediately in person, either in Springfield or Chicago.
Twenty-four residents of the home died in a matter of weeks.
IRMA calls for safe shopping season
Shop local, practice safe shopping and abide by capacity limits within stores.
That’s the message the Illinois Retail Merchants’ Association has for holiday shoppers.
The state recommends people stay home as much as possible because of increased COVID-19 transmission.
But with Black Friday coming up, IRMA says shoppers should wear a mask, stay six feet apart and utilize curb-side or drive-thru pick up where available.
Lottery reminds residents its not for children
The Illinois Lottery is reminding people that gambling isn’t for kids.
While scratch-off tickets to win money may seem like a fun gift and easy gift, the Lottery says early gambling experience in minors can be a risk factor for gambling problems in adulthood.
It could also lead to a misdemeanor offense.