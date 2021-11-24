Illinois GOP lawmakers push for tax relief
Illinois House Republicans are pursuing a tax credit for all eligible Illinoisans they say will help offset record-high inflation and highest in the nation taxes.
State Rep. Tom Demmer said the measure would give up to a $400 credit in the current tax year to eligible residents.
The cost would be around $1.4 billion. Demmer said the state can use COVID-19 relief funds to offset state spending for the credit.
Republicans blast IDES over delinquent report
Illinois Senate Republicans are blasting the Pritzker administration for its Illinois Department of Employment Security being nearly a month delinquent in required financial reports.
Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie said the delayed report means taxpayers are still in the dark on how much fraud was paid out during the pandemic.
IDES said in a letter to the state comptroller the COVID pandemic brought a volume and complexity to their financials, resulting in the delay, and anticipated a completed report by Nov. 30.
Is Nagy on the way out?
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy may be on his way out.
The Patch reported Tuesday that a “top source with knowledge of the decision” said Nagy was told Monday that this Thursday’s Thanksgiving game in Detroit would be his final game as head coach.
Nagy was hired in 2018 and would be the first Bears coach in franchise history to be fired mid-season.
Pritzker enacts new Congressional map
The lines are now set for Illinois’ Congressional districts for the next ten years.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday afternoon enacted the partisan-drawn maps that reduced Illinois’ number of seats in the U.S. House from 18 to 17.
The state lost a seat because of the state's continued population decline.
Natural gas costs expected to go up this winter
Natural gas consumers in the Chicago area can expect higher costs after Nicor (NY-core) was given another rate increase by the Illinois Commerce Commission.
Public Interest Research Group’s Abe Scarr said that’s the third rate increase in four years, increasing consumer costs by 77%.
Scarr said that in combination with sharply increased commodity prices, natural gas customers may face 40% higher bills this winter.
Secretary of State looking for illegal disability parking during holiday weekend
Secretary of State Jesse White will have police out looking for shoppers illegally parked in spaces reserved for people with disabilities.
Parkers misusing a placard face up to a $1,000 fine and a year suspended driver’s license.
Using a deceased person’s placard or a counterfeit one could bring a $2,500 fine and a 12-month suspension.