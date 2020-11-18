New retail limits set to reduce spread of COVID-19
Because of COVID-19 concerns, beginning Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is ordering retail establishments, including big box stores, to operate with no more than 25 percent capacity.
Grocery stores and pharmacies can operate at up to 50 percent capacity. While the mitigation aims at limiting gatherings, it does not instruct religious organizations about capacity limits.
Some Republican lawmakers are looking to pass legislation requiring the governor seek legislative approval for continued executive orders.
New restrictions to begin Friday
Under the governor’s COVID-19 mitigation beginning Friday, gyms will be allowed to remain open on an appointment basis.
Masks must be worn during exercise regardless of spacing, and locker rooms will be closed. Fitness centers at hotels will be closed.
Travel sports are also suspended. Bowling lanes will be closed. Salons and barbershops will also be permitted to remain open, but masks must be worn. Facials and beard trims are suspended.
Governor leaves decisions on schools to local boards
About 63 percent of the state’s 1.9 million school kids are learning remote but some want the entire state’s public schools to close for in-person instruction.
The governor’s office said local officials are to make decisions related to in-person and remote learning based on needs of communities.
Child care facilities may continue to operate subject
###
Attorneys could appeal COVID-19 challenges
Sangamon County judges have been busy this week dealing with COVID-19 regulations.
On Monday, a circuit court ruled against a challenge against public health guidelines being imposed on local school districts.
On Tuesday, a different judge consolidated a lawsuit several bars and restaurants filed against the governor with other similar cases.
In a separate case, a judge ordered four restaurants closed for violating county-level orders. Appeals are possible in all cases.
Pritzker to stay in Illinois for Thanksgiving
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will be in Chicago for Thanksgiving with his son.
His wife and daughter will be in Florida. Pritzker said it’s unacceptable that his daughter was the target of critics online.
He said for the first time, the family will be celebrating the holiday separated.
The state encourages people to video conference with families instead of traveling.
Durbin critical of Trump's decision on Iraq, Afghanistan
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is criticizing President Donald Trump for moving to withdraw troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.
Durbin said in a statement nobody predicted the nearly two-decade conflict when Congress approved the actions after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but he said Trump was being reckless in drawing troops down.
Trump has long promised to end the wars.