COVID-19 recovery advisory group could provide oversight of state's recovery
One of the measures the statehouse could consider during this week’s truncated session is to create a COVID-19 Recovery Advisory Group.
State Rep. Fred Crespo said if created by the legislature, the group would provide input and oversight into the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
There isn’t expected to be any legislative check of the governor’s ability to extend emergency declarations beyond 30 days.
Lawmaker's lawsuit over stay-at-home order moves ahead
State Rep. Darren Bailey’s case against Gov. J.B. Pritzker over his extended stay-at-home orders will be heard in Clay County on Friday.
Bailey initially got a temporary restraining order against the governor but vacated the ruling to amend his complaint. His attorney has asked for summary judgment in the case, which could come later this week.
Neighboring states reopen, draw Illinois consumer
While Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order, its neighbors have reopened for business and some Illinoisans are traveling to other states to spend their money.
Just over the Missouri border in St. Charles County, shops, bars and restaurants were given the green light to reopen May 4 and employees there say they see a lot of Illinoisans shopping and dining.
The St. Charles County Health Department reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases has been trending downward.
All regions on path to move ahead with reopening plan
Of nearly 18,500 tests conducted in one day, there were 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
That’s a statewide positivity rate of 8.3 percent. All four regions in the governor’s reopening plan have a rate under the goal of 20 percent over time to get to the next phase.
The central region has the lowest positivity rate of 3.8 percent as of Tuesday. Public health officials reported 146 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois.
First vote in House will be on wearing face-coverings during session
The first vote by members of the Illinois House when they return to the capitol in Springfield will be a rule change to require masks.
House Speaker Michael Madigan said once the rule passes, any member not wearing a mask will be disciplined, including being removed by a vote of the House.
State Rep. Darren Bailey said he will vote against the rule, but said he hasn’t decided what he'll do if the rule passes.
Exelon hopes to see action from lawmakers in Springfield
As lawmakers return to Springfield to handle matters on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, nuclear power provider Exelon is pressing for state assistance.
Exelon is hoping lawmakers pass legislation giving the company a new forum to sell subsidized power. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said the state has more pressing issues when asked about the issue.