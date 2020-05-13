Madison County plans its own reopening despite warning from Pritzker
One of the state’s largest counties plans to enter its own reopening phase today.
The Madison County Board of Health nearly unanimously approved a resolution with four phases to reopen, including allowing a quarter of capacity at restaurants and gyms and salons by appointment. Phase 2 would kick in later this month to open up more things.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has threatened to withhold federal funds from communities that defy his order.
Peoria asks Pritzker to revise reopening plan
The city of Peoria is urging the governor to revise his orders that keep some small businesses from opening to the public.
The city council passed a resolution that highlights how big-box retailers allowed to operate under the governor’s order have a competitive advantage over some small businesses the governor deemed nonessential.
The resolution states the city believes local small businesses can implement public health precautions similar to what big box stores have.
State lawmaker seeks temporary restraining order over stay-at-home order
Calling the governor’s reopening plan “inadequate,” state Rep. John Cabello has filed for a temporary restraining order against Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his stay-at-home orders.
Cabello filed suit last month on behalf of himself and all the state’s residents and had said the TRO was an option.
In announcing the filing late Tuesday, Cabello said: “This is Illinois, not Venezuela.”
A hearing on a change of venue the state requested is expected Thursday.
COVID-19 proves especially deadly for those with other health problems
An independent review of COVID-19 data from Cook County by Wirepoints shows that 92 percent of people who died from the disease had pre-existing conditions. The analysis looked at 2,300 cases that the county medical examiner’s database shows COVID-19 as the primary cause of death.
Of that, 2,100 were shown to have at least one comorbidity such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease.
Gig workers begin filing for unemployment benefits
The Illinois Department of Employment Security opened its expanded unemployment benefits program on Monday to temporary, part-time, contract and gig workers, but some applicants say they’re not able to navigate the process. Tyler Keene, a college student at the University of St. Francis, said he called more than 150 times and got through four times but was hung up on each time. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said more than 50,000 successful claims had been filed as of Tuesday.
Dentists get back to work in Illinois
It might not be the normal you were hoping for, but go ahead and make those routine dental appointments.
The Illinois Department of Public Health this week says oral health providers can resume routine oral and dental care in accordance with guidelines to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.