Illinois Army National Guard sends 60 members to help amid outbreak
A spokesman for the Illinois Army National Guard says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated about 60 active duty guard members, including 43 airmen from the Peoria-based 182 Airlift Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from the Army and Air National Guard, which includes medical planners for logistics and medical standing.
There are also cyber experts, who helped with election security during Tuesday’s election.
Springfield, other municipalities consider emergency powers
City officials in Springfield will be looking at giving the mayor certain emergency powers to issue a curfew, discontinue gasoline sales, cease firearm and ammunition sales, and the closure of all liquor stores and similar establishments for up to 30 days if an emergency is declared locally.
A similar measure was approved in Champaign County and elsewhere throughout the state, but such measures have not yet been implemented.
Biden wins in Illinois
Former Vice President Joe Biden beat Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Tuesday’s primary in Illinois.
Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran is projected to be the Republican nominee to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.
Some local races could hinge on the record number of mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted.