Madigan in court this afternoon
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is expected to be arraigned in federal court this afternoon in Chicago.
Madigan faces 22 counts ranging from racketeering, bribery and extortion in a nearly decade-long criminal enterprise federal prosecutors allege.
The Chicago Democrat has maintained his innocence. It’s expected he’ll plead not guilty.
Infrastructure for Madigan's district frozen
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is freezing the expense of unreleased infrastructure dollars earmarked for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s legislative district.
Several Democrats wrote the governor a letter requesting four projects totaling $140 million be frozen for further review.
State Rep. Ann Williams said they want to ensure that the projects are of the best interest of taxpayers.
Former senator pleads guilty to embezzlement
Former Democratic state Sen. Thomas Cullerton pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzlement, admitting he improperly took more than $240,000 from a Teamsters Union.
Cullerton faces more than a year in prison and has agreed to pay nearly $250,000 in restitution. Cullerton’s plea comes less than a week after a federal grand jury indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who is charged with a racketeering conspiracy.
Sullivan endorsed by former inspector general
Former Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope is endorsing Republican Jesse Sullivan in the primary election. Pope quit her role as the legislative watchdog, saying legislators didn’t give the office the independence it needs to investigate allegations of wrongdoing.
Sullivan has yet to submit nominating petitions to the Illinois State Board of Elections. The filing deadline is Monday.
Supplement maker ordered to stop
A federal court has ordered an Illinois company to stop distributing nutritional supplements that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
A complaint alleged that Salud Natural Entrepreneur Inc. in Waukegan violated the act by distributing misbranded dietary supplements and unapproved new drugs that the company claimed would cure, treat and prevent diseases such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
Problem Gambling Awareness month
As Illinois continues to be one of the largest sports betting states in the country, the Illinois Department of Human Services is recognizing March as Problem Gambling Awareness month.
Throughout the month, IDHS will partner with providers across the state to raise awareness of treatment options for those in need, including gambling screenings, workshops and other events.
To mark the month, participating buildings in downtown Chicago will be lit with the color teal.