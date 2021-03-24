FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

85% of COVID-19 long-haulers report neurological symptoms

A new study at Northwestern University is shedding light on the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the body.
 
Eighty-five percent COVID-19 “long haulers” reported four or more neurological symptoms such as attention and memory problems, loss of taste and smell, headaches and blurred vision.
 
The average age of people in the study was 43.

Bensonville has highest average mortgage debt in Illinois
 
WalletHub is out with its 2021 Home Overleverage report with numerous Illinois cities making the list.
 
According to the study, Bensonville had the highest average mortgage debt in the state, followed by Belleville, Cicero and Melrose Park.
 
The city with the highest home overleverage score in the country is Willis, Texas.

Illinois lawmakers vote to advance bill to extend state’s firearm deer season

Some Illinois lawmakers want to give deer hunters one more day to bag that prized buck.

A bill would expand the gun season to four days, an extra day from the current firearm season.
 
The measure passed a committee vote and is headed to the House floor before being considered in the Illinois Senate.
 

Federal report takes issues with state-run homes for veterans

Illinois’ four state-run veterans' homes lack uniform infection prevention policies despite previous audits warning them to do so. That's according to a federal report on Illinois' VA facilities.

The last time the state received low marks from the joint agencies was in 2019, shortly before a top VA official resigned.

Nearly 1,000 inmates released early

Nearly 1,000 inmates of state prisons could be released early.

That's after a federal judge ruled that the COVID-19 pandemic had put them in harm's way for being especially vulnerable.

The Chicago Tribune reports a federal judge ruled the prisoners should be released. It's far fewer than what the nonprofit organizations who filed the suit asked for in April of last year.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.

Staff Reporter

Cole Lauterbach reports on Illinois and Arizona government and statewide issues for The Center Square. He has produced radio shows for stations in Central Illinois and created award-winning programs for Comcast SportsNet Chicago.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.