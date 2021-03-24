85% of COVID-19 long-haulers report neurological symptoms
Bensonville has highest average mortgage debt in Illinois
Illinois lawmakers vote to advance bill to extend state’s firearm deer season
A bill would expand the gun season to four days, an extra day from the current firearm season.
Federal report takes issues with state-run homes for veterans
Illinois’ four state-run veterans' homes lack uniform infection prevention policies despite previous audits warning them to do so. That's according to a federal report on Illinois' VA facilities.
The last time the state received low marks from the joint agencies was in 2019, shortly before a top VA official resigned.
Nearly 1,000 inmates released early
Nearly 1,000 inmates of state prisons could be released early.
That's after a federal judge ruled that the COVID-19 pandemic had put them in harm's way for being especially vulnerable.
The Chicago Tribune reports a federal judge ruled the prisoners should be released. It's far fewer than what the nonprofit organizations who filed the suit asked for in April of last year.