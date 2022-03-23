Report: Illinois has highest percentage of outbound residents
An analysis by a moving company shows people continue to flee the Land of Lincoln. The Allied Magnet States report shows Illinois had the highest percentage of outbound residents in the country in 2021. Of the total number of people moving over the Illinois state line, 68% were moving away while 32% were inbound.
For the past five years, Illinois has been in the top ten for the top outbound states, along with California, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Measure would reduce costs for college course materials
A bill that would lower the cost of college course materials passed the Illinois Senate’s Higher Education Committee Tuesday and is headed to the Senate floor.
The bill would allow students to receive digital access to online course materials at a reduced cost on the first day of class.
State sues company over oil leak
The Illinois Attorney General is suing an oil company after more than 160,000 gallons of crude oil leaked into a creek near Edwardsville.
The leak was identified in the Marathon Pipe Line and company officials said a clean-up effort is underway. As part of the lawsuit, the state of Illinois is seeking civil penalties of $50,000 for each violation of the Illinois Environmental Act.
Reditus CEO indicted
Indicted on federal tax fraud charges last week, more details are emerging regarding the CEO of Reditus Laboratories.
A civil lawsuit in Tazewell County accuses Aaron Rossi of taking money from the company to fund his own extravagant lifestyle, which included private jets, luxury vehicles and donations to politicians.
Founded in 2019 shortly before the pandemic, much of the company's money comes from Illinois taxpayers, including more than $220 million in state-awarded COVID testing contracts.
Fishing licenses set to expire
Spring is here and many anglers can’t wait to get out on the water and start fishing again, but annual fishing licenses are set to expire soon.
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, sport fishing licenses purchased last year are valid until March 31. It is $15 for Illinois residents 16 and older to buy a new license for 2022.
Lollapalooza lineup announced
Lollapalooza has released its full lineup for this summer’s music festival in Chicago.
The event will take place July 28-31 in Grant Park. Notable performers include Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat. Tickets for four-day passes went on sale Tuesday.