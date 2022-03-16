Chicago businessman to give away $200,000 in free gas
A Chicago businessman is giving away $200,000 in free gas Thursday.
Saying the soaring price of gasoline is a hardship for citizens, Willie Wilson plans to give $50 in gasoline to vehicles at 10 gas stations around Chicago until the money is exhausted.
Wilson ran for Chicago mayor in 2019. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is $4.55.
Alzheimer’s cases expected to increase
A new report says Illinois’ population with people with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to increase by over 13% over the next few years.
The Alzheimer’s Association predicts the number of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase from 230,000 to 260,000 by 2025. The report says the cost of taking care of Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. will reach $1 trillion by 2050 as the population ages.
Illinois lawmaker: Destroy secret MLK recordings
An Illinois lawmaker wants to destroy secret recordings of Martin Luther King, Jr. The recordings were ordered by J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI and were intended to find out if King was a Communist, but instead they reportedly exposed King’s extramarital affairs.
State Rep. Carol Ammon’s resolution asks the governor to write to the National Archives and urge them to destroy the tapes.
Bird flu outbreak threatens poultry prices
Agricultural officials are scrambling to contain an avian influenza outbreak.
Infected wild birds have been found in 21 states, including Illinois, and the virus has been circulating in migrating waterfowl in Europe and Asia for nearly a year.
State and federal officials are hopeful that the disease won’t spread as it did in 2015 when it resulted in the deaths of about 50 million chickens and turkeys, causing meat and egg prices to skyrocket.
K-9 catches converter thief
There has been a rash of catalytic converter thefts around Illinois, but one was thwarted Tuesday by man’s best friend.
A Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit captured a man as he tried to steal a catalytic converter in a used car lot. The sheriff’s office reports the deputies found multiple car jacks and a saw on the lot.
State easing pot license regulations
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is filing rules to simplify the cannabis dispensary license application process.
The agency said the rules will expand opportunities targeted to the communities most impacted by the failed war on drugs. IDFPR is required by the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act to issue at least 50 new adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses by the end of this year.