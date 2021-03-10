Analysis shows Illinois has highest taxes in nation
Illinois has the highest taxes in the nation. That’s according to consumer finance website WalletHub.
The analysis compared all states' local taxes, income taxes, real estate taxes, sales and excise taxes and vehicle property taxes. All combined, the average Illinois household pays nearly $9,500 a year in state and local taxes, the highest in the nation.
Illinois doubled the gas tax recently, catapulting the state to the top of the list.
House cancels all but on session day next week
The Illinois House has canceled all but one session day next week.
An email from House Speaker Emanual “Chris” Welch’s office said the House will convene on Thursday, March 18, but Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday are off.
Committees will continue to meet virtually.
Madigan wins appeal in election case
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan won an appeal in a case claiming the former Chicago state Representative coordinated candidates to flood the primary ballot in 2016.
A federal appeals judge sided with Madigan this week. The Chicago Tribune says challenger Jason Gonzales is considering an appeal.
Ratings agencies differ on Illinois' credit outlook while acknowledging state's high pension debt
Illinois’ credit rating remains a notch above “junk” status, but rating agencies have different outlooks for the state.
Rating agency Fitch issued a report saying the state’s outlook is negative. S&P Global Ratings changed Illinois’ negative outlook to stable.
Both said the state’s long-term unfunded pension liability is a major issue holding the state’s crediting rating down.
Republicans critical of Pritzker's vaccine distribution plans
Illinois Senate Republicans continue their criticisms of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vaccine distribution plans.
A report the Senate GOP sent the governor said since the anthrax attacks in 2001, local health departments have had plans in place for mass vaccination they’ve revised over several years, but the governor’s “go-it-alone” approach is underutilizing that expertise.
Mautino case advances to Supreme Court
It’s been years in the making, but an Illinois resident seeking some accountability over improper use of campaign funds by a former state lawmaker turned Auditor General is finally going to be heard.
The Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in the case David Cooke brought against the Committee for Frank J. Mautino for its spending on vehicles, travel and at banks that didn’t comply with campaign finance rules.
The case was first filed in 2016.