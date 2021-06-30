Illinois get first credit upgrade in more than 20 years
The leading Illinois Senate Republican says it’s good news the state’s credit rating was elevated a notch, but warns the Democratic majority and governor are trying to “paper over” the state’s systemic structural problems, like the state’s unfunded pension liability Moody’s has pegged at $300 billion.
Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie said, “When the federal money dries up … the governor and his party will no longer be able to pretend that there’s no hole in the wall.”
Judge denies motion to dismiss COVID-19 youth sports challenge
The governor has until July 16 to respond to parents of student-athletes suing the governor over COVID-19 prohibitions on high school sports last year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker downplayed a circuit court judge denying his motion to dismiss the equal rights case, saying he’ll ultimately prevail.
Plaintiff's attorney Laura Grochocki said the governor’s actions blocking high school sports while allowing college and pro sports harmed her clients' children.
State to help child care providers
There’s more taxpayer assistance for child care providers and for families needing such services.
The Pritzker administration says 80% of families will pay less for child care under the Child Care Assistance Program.
Starting Thursday, there’s also a reimbursement rate increase for providers.
Pritzker says misinformation surrounds policing overhaul
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there’s a lot of misinformation about a measure impacting policing in the state of Illinois he signed into law he said provides more accountability.
Various provisions of the SAFE-T Act go into effect this week. Other provisions are delayed by a year or two.
Law enforcement officials from across the state have raised concerns about the measure, but also say negative sentiments toward police are hindering recruitment efforts.
Pritzker says unemployment offices will re-open 'very soon'
No date has been set for when the state’s unemployment offices will open.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday said they’ll announce “very soon” when Illinois Department of Employment Security offices will be opened back to the public.
While many other government offices have opened back up at least partially, if not fully, IDES has been closed since the initial orders closing government offices in the spring of 2020.
Illinois took in $160 billion in federal pandemic aid
So far during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal taxpayers have paid more than $160 billion to public and private entities spanning two fiscal years in Illinois.
The Committee For a Responsible Federal Budget’s COVIDMoneyTracker.org website shows where the money went.
The group says nationwide, taxpayers will spend more than twice in less than two years on COVID relief than they paid during the Great Recession of 2008.