Capacity at childcare centers limited as parents return to work
Child care choices for parents returning to work are likely going to be limited with new child care guidelines released late Friday.
That was the first day of Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan amid COVID-19 concerns.
Child care centers were left scrambling to try to comply, but many are delaying when they’ll be able to open if they can open at all.
Illinois Attorney General calling businesses about social distancing violations
The Illinois Attorney General confirms it responded to more than 2,000 calls during the pandemic about things like businesses not practicing social distancing.
Lawyer Thomas DeVore, who has clients across the state suing the governor over his stay at home orders, says investigating social distancing violations isn’t the AG’s job.
Springfield seeks to move ahead to Phase 4 of reopening plan
Springfield’s mayor says he’s asking the Illinois Department of Public Health to give the city the green light to open things up to Phase 4.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said while there’s still the ongoing pandemic, he wants the region’s metrics to be reviewed to be able to open things more in the middle of June.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan phases in after a region hits certain metrics after 28 days, but the governor has said that could be modified.
Public health officials report 113 additional deaths
In 24 hours time, public health officials on Tuesday reported there were nearly 16,500 COVID-19 tests performed with 1,614 positive cases.
There were also 113 additional deaths attributed to the disease. That brings the total number of tests to nearly 1 million with 122,800 positive cases and 5,500 deaths.
Pritzker signs cocktails to-go bill into law
You’ve tried your favorite bar’s recipe at home, but just can’t get it right.
Now, if that bar is still open amid ongoing restrictions imposed by the governor, they’ll be able to mix it up for you to go.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure allowing cocktails for pickup and delivery. They can only be sold in a sealed, tamper-evident and labeled container. The measure also delays late fees for liquor licenses during the pandemic.
Nonprofits seek PPP funding, but may get less from state
A GOP-led congressional committee report found that states struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic are taking steps to use federal funds to supplant state obligations to service providers and local governments, but it may be the prudent move for taxpayers in some instances.
The report singled out Illinois’ push to have nonprofits apply for Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans. If granted and subsequently forgiven, the state would subtract from their payments the amount of federal money that was forgiven.