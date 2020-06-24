Officials provide guidance for return to in-person classes this fall
School districts are reviewing a 60-page document that the Illinois State Board of Education released Tuesday about how to conduct fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The regulations limit gatherings to 50 people. That will change things like lunch and how to enforce mask requirements for students who don’t wear them.
Williamsville's school superintendent said if a student is defiant in wearing a mask, they may be sent home.
Illinois has ninth highest tax burden in U.S.
Illinois has among the highest tax burdens of all states, according a recent review by WalletHub.
The consumer finance website ranked states on various metrics and found Illinois had the 9th highest overall tax burden.
While the state’s flat individual income tax was ranked 33rd and total sales and excise tax burden ranked 21st, the state’s property tax burden overall ranked 8th.
Other reviews have Illinois’ property tax burden the second highest in the nation, behind only New Jersey.
Diversity grants available for dairy industry
Grants up to $20,000 are being made available to promote diversification in the dairy industry.
The program through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance focuses on creating value-added products like specialty cheese and export opportunities.
Interested parties can contact the Alliance.
Theater owners seek changes to reopening plan
The National Association of Theater Owners of Illinois says the governor’s regulations on the industry in his Phase 4 set to begin Friday will make it difficult for movie theaters to reopen.
The regulations issued by the Pritzker administration cap some theaters to only 50 guests.
That won’t be feasible to cover overhead costs for some theaters, the groups said. They pushed to have the same capacity limits of retail and personal care business.
Businesses can prepare to file for Business Interruption Grants
You still can’t file your application to get a share of the $60 million in Business Interruption Grants, but you can get your documents together.
Applications are now available at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's website for review, but submissions won’t be accepted until Friday.
The deadline to file will be July 7. Grants for bars, restaurants, salons and gyms can range between $10,000 and $20,000 each.
Personal income in Illinois up 2.4 percent
Personal income in Illinois grew 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
That fell in the middle of the pack of all states. New Mexico leads the nation with 4.9 percent growth in income. Michigan saw a decline of three-tenths (-0.3) of a percent.