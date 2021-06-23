Bill to close university golden parachute loophole on governor’s desk
After several high-profile cases of public university administrators in Illinois getting large severance packages, a couple of years ago Illinois lawmakers made changes.
But, there was a loophole.
Senate Bill 2240, which is now on the governor’s desk, requires any severance that includes a transfer to another position at the institution, that new job can’t pay more than the highest employee of the department.
Microchip shortage drives car prices up
Prices for new and used cars continue to go up as a microchip shortage continues to affect the industry.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, used car prices have jumped 21% since April 2020. In Illinois, used car prices have increased nearly 15% over the past year.
New car prices have increased 2% during the same time period.
Public health officials report COVID-19 breakthrough cases
Illinois public health officials report that of those who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, more than 448 people got COVID-19 in breakthrough cases and ended up in the hospital.
Around 117 of those fully vaccinated died due to COVID-19 complications since the beginning of this year.
The Illinois Department of Public Health didn’t immediately respond to how many total breakthrough cases have been reported in Illinois.
Federal grant to help the Illinois Convention and Visitors Bureau
The much-beleaguered Illinois tourism industry just got a shot in the arm.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration has granted a $1 million COVID-19 Revamp Recovery Project award to the Illinois Council of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.
The funding is specifically for creating marketing campaigns that highlight small businesses.
Bill on Pritzker’s desk aims to promote LGBTQ people on corporate boards
A recently passed bill would add self-identified gender identity and sexual orientation to the existing annual reporting requirement for public corporations.
The bill is on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.
Senate Bill 1730 aims to identify corporations that want to promote qualified LGBTQ individuals to serve on their leadership boards.
Some lawmakers opposed to the bill are asking why the issue is necessary in a business setting.
COVID-19 cases hit new low in Illinois
There were just 191 positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Illinois public health officials Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health’s website shows just 185 reported from Monday and 204 on Sunday statewide.
Those are the lowest consecutive totals since March 2020 when the state began compiling such data.