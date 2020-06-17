Pritzker's allows Jacobson back after booting her from news conferences
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his press secretary backed down in the face of a legal challenge from a Chicago-area broadcaster after barring her from the governor's news conferences.
Salem Media broadcaster Amy Jacobson filed a lawsuit against the governor in federal court on June 1.
This week, Jacobson claimed victory in the matter after the governor announced her access to news conferences was restored.
Durbin calls Trunmp's police reform order modest
President Donald Trump’s police reform executive order is being described as modest at best by Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.
Trump’s executive orders include banning choke holds unless an officers’ life is threatened and federal grant incentives for more certification.
Durbin said congressional Democrats have filed legislation to hold police accountable and to change the law enforcement culture. Senate Republicans unveiled their plan today.
Trapshooting event heads to Missouri
The largest trapshooting event in the world is leaving Illinois and heading to Missouri this year.
State officials ruled The Grand American event cannot take place near Sparta this year because of COVID-19 health concerns. In anticipation of the decision, the Amateur Trapshooting Association relocated the event to Linn Creek, Missouri, near the Lake of the Ozarks.
Attorney General isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says he is managing the operations of his office from self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, he said he experienced minor symptoms over the weekend.
After taking the test Monday Raoul said he was notified Tuesday he was positive and he’s been notifying people he may have come into contact with since.
Farmers market heads to fairgrounds
There won’t be an Illinois State Fair this year, but there will be the Illinois Products Farmers’ Market on the fairgrounds in Springfield every Thursday this summer beginning this week. But there will be COVID-19 restrictions.
There won’t be entertainment or sampling, nor will there be a picnic area. There will also be one-way foot traffic, social distancing and mask guidance.
Reusable bags are also not recommended.
Pritzker signs vote-by-mail expansion
Every Illinois voter in Illinois will be sent a vote-by-mail application for the November election under a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Tuesday.
Supporters say the measure was needed during the pandemic. Opponents said Illinois already had mail-in options and the new law could jeopardize election integrity.