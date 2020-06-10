Masks, face coverings still needed in public places
Masks are still required in public places in Illinois despite the World Health Organization saying asymptomatic spread is “very rare.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who’s said since the beginning of the pandemic his decisions are guided by science and data, said WHO quote “rolled back” their Monday statement.
But the WHO official didn’t dispute the findings, but clarified that doesn’t modify the organization's guidelines.
Pritzker says more money needed for minority communities in Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there needs to be increased resources and state spending in minority communities across the state.
The governor talked about that in conjunction with police reforms and criminal justice reforms in efforts to address concerns with police and minority communities.
Pritzker also floated the idea of having police get a state license.
State program aims to help immigrants amid COVID-19 pandemic
The state is picking up most of the tab for a new program to help immigrants in Illinois with various pandemic-related issues.
The COVID-19 Immigrant Family Support Project will initially cost around $2.7 million, with $2 million coming from the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Three-quarters of a million dollars is coming from the Immigrant Funders Collaborative, a private foundation.
Public health officials report 95 additional COVID-19 deaths
In the latest daily report from Illinois public health officials, there were more than 20,300 samples tested for COVID-19. Of that, there were 797 positive cases.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 4 percent. There were also an additional 95 deaths public health officials say is linked to COVID-19.
GOP criticizes Pritzker over executive order
The Illinois Republican Party says Gov. J.B. Pritzker isn’t taking his own COVID-19 executive orders seriously.
A statement from the Illinois GOP applauds protesters for demonstrations after the killing of George Floyd, but said Pritzker’s orders are forcing events, trips and even funeral gatherings to be canceled while the governor attends protests.
The GOP said instead, Pritzker should call a special session and build a coalition for change.
State program aims to help with youth employment this summer
Grants to help summertime employment programs for 2,200 low-income, minority and at-risk youth in Illinois are being made available.
The program from the Illinois Department of Human Services says grants will be provided for local employers in need of summer employees up to 24 years old.
Up to 30 projects will be funded throughout the state, including in Champaign, Peoria and Winnebago counties.