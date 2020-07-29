Madigan political funds brings in $550,000
One of the four political funds Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan controls got more than half a million dollars in donations Tuesday.
Filings at the Illinois State Board of Elections show the fund Friends of Michael J Madigan raked in $550,000, most coming from the Chicago Land Operators Joint Labor-Management Political Action Committee.
Madigan hasn’t been charged with a crime but he's been implicated n the ComEd patronage scandal.
ComEd faces lawsuit after patronage scandal
A lawsuit filed Tuesday by ComEd ratepayers against the utility alleges the company violated the state’s consumer fraud act and enriched itself by overcharging 4 million customers for years.
Attorneys couldn’t estimate an amount. ComEd agreed to pay $200 million in fines for taking part in a nearly decade-long patronage scandal to benefit House Speaker Michael Madigan associates in exchange for favorable legislation.
Churches want to take case to U.S. Supreme Court
Churches are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take their case challenging Illinois’ COVID-19 executive orders limiting religious gatherings after being denied a full court hearing in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Liberty Counsel announced the petition to the nation’s high court on behalf of the Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries.
New York wants Illinois visitors to quarantine
Add much of the midwest to the states that can’t freely travel to the state of New York.
Travelers to New York from Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, and Wisconsin will have to quarantine for 14 days if they travel in New York. Michigan was not on the list.
Illinois Attorney General seeks to consolidate Pritzker challenges
The Illinois Attorney General has filed a motion to consolidate a slew of county-level lawsuits an attorney filed to have judges find there isn’t a COVID-19 health emergency in specific counties.
The Attorney General's office called the lawsuits frivolous.
Attorney Thomas DeVore filed additional suits against the governor in Montgomery and Adams counties.
Public health officials report 30 additional COVID-19 deaths
There were 30 additional deaths public health officials say are related to COVID-19. That’s the highest it’s been since 36 deaths were attributed to the disease on July 8.
And while the bulk of cumulative positive cases have been found in people between 20 and 60 years old, nearly 70 percent of deaths are those 70 or older.