Gun group files federal lawsuit to end FOID delays
A federal lawsuit against Illinois State Police filed Tuesday seeks to force the agency to comply with the 30-day requirement for Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification Card applications, or drop the program altogether.
Lawmakers in some parts of the state say one of the major things they hear from constituents is the delay in getting the FOID card application or renewal processed.
Illinois State Police officials said they may need legislation to process the claims.
Gun transfer requests increase
Illinois State Police say there’s been an increase in FOID card applications and firearm transfer requests so far this year.
A spokesperson said the Firearm Services Bureau has processed nearly 66,000 new FOID applications.
Just in the last month, ISP said there were 62,832 FOID applications and 65,222 firearm transfer program applications.
Traffic crashes more deadly despite fewer drivers
Despite fewer cars on the roads because of pandemic restrictions, traffic crashes are becoming more deadly.
The National Safety Council reports a 23.5 percent increase in the fatality rate in May compared to last year.
That’s despite the number of miles driven in May dropping 25.5% compared to the year prior. Overall, the mileage death rate per 100 million vehicle miles driven was 1.47 in May compared to 1.19 in 2019.
Public health officials report 23 additional COVID-19 deaths
There were fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 positive results announced in the latest statewide daily report with 23 additional deaths.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said while the state’s positivity rate remains around 3 percent, the Metro East region is nearing 8 percent rolling positivity.
He said that could lead to stricter guidelines limiting economic activity being brought back.
Officials report COVID-19 outbreaks in state facilities
State Public Health officials announced there were outbreaks of COVID-19 at several public facilities.
The St. Charles facility reported 16 new cases from staff and 3 from youth. The Chester Mental Health Center reported 27 staff and 5 residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Six staff members and 1 resident were reported positive at the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee County.
Illinois State Museum to open Saturday
The Illinois State Museum in Springfield will be open to the public this Saturday.
The Dickson Mounds location in Lewiston will open to the public Thursday.
Visitors will be subject to screening and required to wear face coverings.
The Lockport Gallery will remain closed until further notice.