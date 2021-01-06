Pritzker files new emergency rule to continue mask, social distancing mandates in Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker filed a new emergency rule requiring businesses to enforce mask and capacity limits because of COVID-19.
The new rule replaces a rule filed in August that expired Monday.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association said the updated rule is better as it gives more options for businesses to enforce masks, like handing out a written notice.
The rule expires in June after 150 days or could be blocked by a legislative panel when it meets on Jan. 12.
Illinois loses two families for every one gained, annual moving study shows
For every Illinoisan who moved a trailer of their belongings into Illinois, two others moved out.
United Van Lines, the nation’s largest mover, released their annual National Migration Study on Monday and found Illinois has remained one of the nation’s most pronounced exporters of people.
Illinois tied with New York and New Jersey with 67% of customers in those states moving out compared to those moving in.
Illinois GOP pushes for citizen commission to redraw legislative maps
Illinois House Republicans are making another effort to take the process of redrawing legislative districts out of the hands of lawmakers and place the duty on an independent 11-person commission.
A similar remapping proposal failed to make the ballot in November.
Illinois updates its maps following the release of the ten-year census.
Illinois House minority leader requests temporary parliamentarian during uncertain Speaker race
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin is asking the Illinois Secretary of State to appoint a non-partisan provisional parliamentarian to oversee House Proceedings when the new legislature is seated.
In a letter to Jesse White, Durkin says the selection of House Speaker “is far from clear.”
House Speaker Michael Madigan does not have majority support and it could take multiple rounds of ballots before a new speaker is chosen.
Illinois Secretary of State Office's driver service facilities reopen
After being mostly closed for business for weeks because of COVID-19 concerns, Driver Services facilities run by the Illinois Secretary of State are back open this week.
The state’s unemployment agency run by the governor maintains offices are closed until further notice.
New mobile testing sites announced
Mobile COVID-19 testing teams from the Illinois Department of Public Health will be in Robinson today at Lincoln Trail College.
Teams will also be in Aledo at the Mercer County Health Department.
Free tests for those providing samples also continues at the Decatur Civic Center.
All times are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.