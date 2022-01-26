Two year anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Illinois
This week marks the two year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 reported in Illinois.
The initial case in January 2020 was a Chicago woman who had returned to Illinois from a trip to Wuhan, China, the suspected origin of the virus. Since then, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports over 2.8 million positive tests, and over 30,000 have died from COVID-related illnesses.
Another school lawsuit about COVID-19
A Central Illinois school district is moving forward with a lawsuit against the Illinois State Board of Education.
The El Paso-Gridley District 11 school board voted to move forward with litigation against the agency and the state superintendent of schools over the state’s COVID-19 mandates. District 11 Superintendent Brain Kurz said the lawsuit looks to define how much power the state has when it comes to forcing school districts to comply with mandates or risk losing funding and recognition status.
IDPH guidance on students and COVID-19
Illinois students who are exposed to COVID-19 but already tested positive for the virus in the past three months will no longer be excluded from the classroom and required to stay home.
The Illinois Department of Public Health guidance follows the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for schools.
Autopsy: Trooper shot and killed wife, himself
The shooting deaths of an off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and his wife have been ruled a murder-suicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
An autopsy released Tuesday found 30-year-old Antonio Alvarez died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Investigators say 31-year-old Amanda Alvarez died of a gunshot wound to her head and her death was ruled a homicide.
Prisoner recaptured after fleeing funeral leave
An Illinois man who was granted a furlough from jail to attend his brother's funeral and then escaped is back in jail.
Bruce Berrier of Villa Park was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for felony gun running. The 23-year-old was awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections when he was granted the furlough.
Berrier allegedly cut off his electronic GPS monitoring device and was free for 12 days. He was located at a Glendale Heights grocery store and taken into custody. He's currently being held without bail.
Solar projects highlighted during summit
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined Washington Gov. Jay Inslee virtually Tuesday during the National Community Solar Partnership Annual Summit to promote solar energy programs.
The governors touted their community-based projects they said are creating jobs and providing clean energy.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm touted Kankakee's Gar Creek solar during the discussion.