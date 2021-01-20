Less than 1 percent of Illinois’ population vaccinated for COVID-19
Of the more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered in Illinois, about 340 people have self-reported adverse reactions – that's about 0.07 percent of the people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At least two deaths have been reported in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois, according to data, which the CDC notes are unverified.
IHSA approves plan to unpause low-risk winter sports
With relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, the Illinois High School Association has approved a plan for some low-risk winter sports to complete 7 days of practice before their first contest.
Fall, spring and summer sports can begin contact days on Jan. 25.
But, in regions with more strict tier mitigation, student-athletes must still wear masks while in weight rooms and in Tier 3 regions athletes are limited to one-on-one training.
There’s still no indication when basketball can resume.
Springfield takes another look at mask mandate
Officials in Springfield, the first Illinois city to require people to wear masks indoors or face a civil penalty, are deliberating on how to handle the mandate now the region is in Phase 4.
The mitigation doesn’t require masks indoors for all situations, but the city’s ordinance does.
The mayor is expected to issue a clarifying statement today.
Illinois Facebook users who joined class-action to get nearly $350 each from settlement
About 1.6 million Illinoisans with a Facebook page who joined a class-action lawsuit could get about $350 in the coming months as part of a settlement.
The checks are from a $650 million settlement that alleged the social media giant violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.
One out of every five eligible Facebook users filed a claim before the Nov. 23 deadline.
State Sen. Heather Steans resigns after 12 years
There are several vacancies at the Illinois statehouse impacting both political parties, but voters won’t determine who gets those seats.
When a lawmaker steps down before their term ends, leaders in their district from their political party selects the replacement.
Some notable vacant seats to fill include Bloomington Republican state Sen. Bill Brady’s seat and Bunker Hill Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar.
Chicago state Sen. Heather Steans announced she’s stepping down at the end of the month.
Nonprofits can apply for funding
Ten small nonprofits that provide food, housing and workforce development for those in need can apply for some of $250,000 from the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program.
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs’s office said the money comes from filing fees non-profits pay when incorporating in the state.
Details can be found at ILCharitableTrust.com.