Illinois to distribute COVID therapies to health care centers
Illinois pharmacies, long-term care facilities and other health care centers are receiving tens of thousands of doses of COVID-19 therapies.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says 3,160 doses of Pfizer’s therapy and 12,600 doses of Merck’s therapy are being distributed. The antivirals are by prescription only for high-risk populations with mild-to-moderate symptoms. Distribution is based on population in each region.
Can politicians use campaign cash for criminal defense costs? State Supreme Court to weigh in
The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to hear a case Wednesday challenging whether the election code allows politicians to use campaign funds for criminal defense fees.
The issue deals with whether an election official can use their political campaign fund for defense lawyers. The case is seeking to reverse a lower court’s decision dismissing a complaint that elected officials should not use campaign cash to pay for criminal defense attorneys.
Pritzker to deliver COVID-19 update
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to deliver an update on COVID-19 from Chicago at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s not clear exactly what the governor will discuss, but the update follows news that COVID therapies approved for emergency use by the FDA are being sent to pharmacies, long-term care facilities and other health care centers across the state.
ISBE to receive comments on teacher vaccine mandate
The Illinois State Board of Education is scheduled to hold a public hearing Wednesday about a rule requiring teachers to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The afternoon public comment period happens as a case challenging mandates continues in Sangamon County court where dozens of school staff are suing 22 school districts and the governor over vaccine or testing mandates
Former state Rep. Rosenthal to run again
With Republican state Rep. Avery Bourne eying the Republican lieutenant governor nomination, her statehouse seat will be open and the man she replaced years ago is lining up to get back in.
Former state Rep. Wayne Rosenthal announced that he’s running in the new 108th House District. Rosenthal previously served the area before leaving the Legislature to join then-Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration to lead the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Ranking: Bloomington top Illinois city to save for 1st home
Several Illinois cities ranked among the best places in the Midwest to save for your first home.
Rentcafe.com reviewed 174 metro areas and found Bloomington, Illinois, the top place families can save for their first house. Springfield ranked second. Champagne ranked No. 13. Decatur ranked No. 19.