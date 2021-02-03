Bill requiring sex education to begin with kindergarten to be filed in Illinois legislature
Kindergarteners could get initial lessons on sex education under a proposal Planned Parenthood of Illinois is working to advance.
The measure would require standards for sex ed lessons in public schools for each grade level. Kindergarten through second grade would teach about personal safety and respecting others.
Future grades would build on that to include gender identity and prevention of STDs.
Durbin seeks tax relief for those who took unemployment benefits
If you were unemployed through last year and took unemployment, some of Illinois’ congressional delegation are looking to waive federal income taxes on the first $10,000 of benefits.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s office said the proposal would apply to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for independent contractors forced out of work by stay-home orders, as well as other unemployment beneficiaries.
St. Patrick’s Day parades on pause across the state
It’s not a shamrock shock. Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, organizers across the state are postponing or canceling their St. Patrick’s Day parades.
Several groups in Chicago announced they’ve canceled their parades.
In Springfield, organizers last month said they are postponing the annual event and working with city officials to find a suitable date in the future.
Illinois Senate moves online for February
The Illinois Senate has canceled their scheduled session days for February.
Senate President Don Harmon’s office said they plan on conducting virtual committee hearings instead, noting the early part of any new session is dominated by committee, not floor action.
The House is still expected back next week to take up House rules that could allow for remote votes in committees.
Most regions of the state in Phase 4
Most of the eleven regions of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 reopening plan can allow up to 50 percent capacity for indoor bar and restaurant service.
Region 8 and 9 are in Phase 4 Tier 1 mitigation that limits indoor service to 25 percent capacity.
Region 4, the metro-east St. Louis region, is still in Phase 4 Tier 2 that prohibits indoor service.
More than 1 million get vaccines
Since starting more than six weeks ago, Illinois has surpassed 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine being administered.
The state reported more than 44,100 shots were delivered Monday. That is also the seven-day rolling average.
Of the allotted doses for residents in long term care facilities, the state has administered around 33 percent.