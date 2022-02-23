Pritzker files mask appeal to Illinois Supreme Court
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is asking the Illinois Supreme Court to take up an appeal of a lower court’s ruling against mask and vaccine mandates.
Tuesday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed four motions with the Illinois Supreme Court, including an emergency motion for stay pending appeal and a request for expedited consideration. It’s unclear if the court will take up the request.
Supreme Court to lift its mask mandate
The Illinois Supreme Court has removed a requirement that people in attendance at Illinois courts wear masks.
The order goes into effect Feb. 28, the same day the mask mandate is lifted for the state.
The wearing of masks within courthouses is permitted, but not required.
Amtrak sued for 2021 derailment
A federal lawsuit has been filed in federal court in Illinois against Amtrak and BSNF Railway in connection to a 2021 derailment that killed three people.
The family of a Georgia couple, who boarded the train in Chicago Sept. 24 and were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, claims the railroads were responsible for the accident. The couple were seated in the observation car when the train derailed in Joplin, Montana.
Water scam warning
Illinois American Water is urging customers to guard against utility imposters and scams.
The company says they have seen an increase in scams as it has resumed normal operations for non-emergency work, including performing in-home work. The company said criminals pretend to be trusted utility workers to gain access to a home, obtain payments or steal personal information.
Officials remind customers that employees won’t just drop by and request access to a home without an appointment.
Different license plate stickers
You may notice your license plate renewal sticker looks a bit different.
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has been forced to issue generic stickers that are missing key information like the expiration month and the license plate number. Officials said supply chain issues are to blame and they expect to resume issuing standard license plate stickers sometime later this year.
Golf course for sale
If you ever had dreams of owning your own golf course, here is your chance.
The Midlane Country Club in Lake County is up for sale. Instead of a traditional real estate listing, the 315-acre Wadsworth property is being auctioned off. Previously assessed at over $15 million, the suggested opening bid is $2.5 million.