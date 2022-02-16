Ice and snow expected Thursday
Illinois is expected to get socked with another winter storm Thursday.
The system will start out as rain Wednesday, before changing over to ice and then all snow Thursday.
A winter storm warning has been issued for sections of Central Illinois, as up to eight inches of snow is expected in some areas.
Bill for free college books filed at statehouse
Illinois college students may have one less expense to worry about later this year.
A bill making its way through the Senate would require public colleges in Illinois to provide books and course materials to in-state students at no cost. State Sen. Scott Bennett said he hopes to encourage students to stay in Illinois for school and to settle down in the state after graduation.
Illinois State Board of Education data show nearly 50% of 2017 graduates who attended a four-year university chose a school outside of Illinois.
Pritzker promoting increased community college funding
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was stumping in Peoria Tuesday, highlighting his higher education budget for community colleges and a new initiative to get more students into the health-care industry.
The proposed Illinois Pipeline for Healthcare Workers, or PATH, focuses on getting more students into health-care education programs. It would invest $25 million in community colleges to assist with recruitment and training.
Assistance available for filing taxes
Low-to-moderate income families and senior citizens needing assistance filing their 2021 income taxes can receive free help through several programs around Illinois.
The Internal Revenue Service, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in locations statewide.
Taxpayers can search for a nearby provider by visiting tax.illinois.gov.
Convicted cop killer seeking new trial
An Illinois man and convicted cop killer serving life in prison is getting a new fitness trial.
A defense attorney for Marcus Floyd said he has severe brain damage from injuries he received during the shootout that killed officer Thomas Wortham in 2010. He claims that brain damage, from the lack of oxygen, impaired Floyd’s memories of the events that night and he couldn’t help in his own defense.
Wortham was off duty when Floyd and three others tried to rob him in the Chicago neighborhood of Chatham.
Dog rescued from sinkhole
A dog is alive and well after being rescued from a sinkhole.
No one could find Macy the golden retriever for nearly 24 hours after she fell into a sinkhole in Streator.
Streator Fire Capt. Fred McClellan put a ladder in the hole, but Macy wouldn’t climb out. He then attached webbing to the dog so she could be hoisted out. Macy was cold and dirty, but otherwise fine and is now back home.