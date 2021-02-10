Illinois lawmakers re-file green energy package but Exelon no longer supports it
Illinois lawmakers unveiled an expansive green energy overhaul plan they say is “new and improved.”
The state’s largest electrical utility Exelon is no longer on board.
The latest version of the Clean Energy Jobs Act is 906 pages and contains minimal changes from previous attempts to bring 100 percent renewable energy by 2050 but it does remove subsidies for nuclear power.
SIU to get $84 million communications building
The Pritzker administration announced the beginning of a design process for a communications building at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale that will cost taxpayers $84 million.
The funding for the project comes from the governor’s construction plan funded with increased gas taxes, other driving fees and gambling.
Illinois ranks No. 28 on auto insurance costs
Illinois is below the middle of the pack when it comes to the cost of vehicle insurance. Consumer finance website WalletHub ranked No. 28 of all 50 states.
In Illinois, WalletHub said the cheapest insurance is Geico, Country Financial and Pekin Insurance.
The cheapest insurance in the country was found in Wyoming
The most expensive car insurance was in Michigan.
Pritzker to deliver budget address next Wednesday
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver his budget address next Wednesday, but there’s no indication on how that will be done.
His office didn’t return messages seeking comment.
Through a political blog, the governor’s office said the budget will end nearly a billion dollars in business tax incentives, keep spending level and rely on federal tax dollars.
Durbin, others upset about Biden request for U.S. Attorneys to resign
There’s a bipartisan disappointment from Illinois’ congressional delegation of President Joe Biden’s moves asking U.S. Attorneys to resign.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said Biden didn't consult with the delegation before making the call.
Republican members of Congress said the Trump-appointed attorneys have been leading public corruption probes on both sides of the aisle, and removing them would be reckless and irresponsible.
Magazine ranks Illinois 41st best state for firearm ownership
Illinois is not the best state to own a firearm.
According to an annual ranking from Guns 'n Ammo Magazine, Illinois ranks 41st in the nation for gun ownership due to lawmakers banning many components legalized elsewhere, proposals to reform the state's FOID card and a crackdown on gun sales.
In spite of that, federal records show a record number of gun purchases in 2020.